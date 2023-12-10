International community should increase pressure on Russia and force it to comply with Convention against Torture, - Lubinets

The international community should increase pressure on Russia and force it to comply with its international legal obligations, including the Convention against Torture.

According to Censor.NET, this was written on Telegram by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

He recalled that on this day in 1984, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, which entered into force three years later.

"The problem of torture is extremely relevant during the war waged by the Russian Federation against our country. There are known facts about torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilians, including children and women.

We also have evidence of the abuse of Ukrainian political prisoners illegally enslaved by Russia," Lubinets wrote.

He stressed that this is an unacceptable violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.

"The international community must increase pressure on Russia and force it to comply with its international legal obligations, including the Convention against Torture," Lubinets called.