News War in Ukraine
Occupiers attack Nikopol with heavy artillery and three kamikaze drones: enterprise and power line are damaged

On 10 December, the Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Three UAVs were sent to Nikopol region by Russian invaders. The kamikaze drones hit the district centre.

They also hit it with heavy artillery. The premises of one of the enterprises and a power line were damaged.

But the main thing is that people are safe," he wrote.

