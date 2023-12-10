Orban’s allies to push in US to cut aid to Ukraine - Guardian

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s allies will hold a closed-door meeting with Republicans in Washington to seek an end to US military support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was reported by The Guardian.

Deputy Secretary of State of the Political Office of the Hungarian Prime Minister Marton Ugroshdi and leading scholar Attila Demko, who supports Orban, along with members of the Hungarian Embassy in Washington, DC, will begin a two-day event organised by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation on Monday.

The first day will include panel discussions on the war in Ukraine, as well as topics such as the transatlantic culture wars. The event is expected to feature guests such as Kellyanne Conway, former ambassador to then-President Donald Trump, and Magor Ernsti, international director of the Center for Fundamental Rights.

According to a Republican source, some of those present, including Republican members of Congress, have been invited to join the closed-door talks the following day.

The meeting comes amid tense debate in Washington over Ukraine's future. Last week, the White House warned that without congressional action, money to buy more weapons and equipment for Kyiv would run out by the end of the year.

A diplomatic source close to the Hungarian embassy said: "Orban is confident that the aid to Ukraine will not pass in Congress. That is why he is also trying to block EU aid."

The Heritage Foundation leads Project 2025, a coalition preparing for the next conservative presidential administration. The think tank has also been vocal in its opposition to US aid to Ukraine.