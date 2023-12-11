Zelenskyy begins working visit to United States, meeting with Biden is planned - President’s Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy begins a visit to the United States on 11 December.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram from the President's Office.

The statement reads: "On 11 December, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin a working visit to the United States of America. The President of Ukraine will meet with US President Joseph Biden, will hold a series of meetings and negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will focus on ensuring the unity of the United States, Europe and the world around supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russian terror and in strengthening the international order based on rules and respect for the sovereignty of each nation.

Among the key topics at the talks in Washington will be the continuation of defence cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, including joint projects for the production of weapons and air defence systems, as well as coordination of efforts between the two countries next year."

Watch more: Bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Argentina will continue to expand, - Zelensky attends inauguration of Milei. VIDEO