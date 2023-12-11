NATO will not wait for Russia to restore army, there is build-up of forces, - US Ambassador Smith

NATO is not going to wait for Russia to rebuild its armed forces after its defeat in Ukraine, and will provide its members and allies with everything they need to defend themselves.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in a statement by US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith.

According to the ambassador, even if it takes several years to rebuild Russia's armed forces after the end of its war against Ukraine, NATO should assume that the Kremlin will be capable of new aggression.

"It is important that NATO will not wait. NATO is very focused on your (Latvia and other Baltic states - Ed.) security needs right now," Smith said.

According to her, there is already good news in the defence industry - the US has managed to significantly increase the production of weapons and ammunition, for example, almost doubling the production of 155 mm shells.

She also added that European countries have also managed to increase production.

The ambassador noted that in many European countries, defence companies have switched to round-the-clock operations and are using "very creative and innovative approaches" to both "replenish the dwindling stocks of NATO armies and provide Ukraine with everything it needs".

