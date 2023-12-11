In morning, ruscists attacked Kyiv with ballistics, air defense shot down 8 missiles

Today, December 11, at about 4:00 a.m., the ruscists launched another missile strike on Kyiv, tentatively, of a ballistic type.

This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, Censor.NET informs.

In the morning in Kyiv, a series of explosions sounded from the work of air defense till an air raid alarm. The aggressor country attacked with ballistic missiles.

"As a result of an enemy attack, a fragment of a rocket damaged an unfinished building in the Darnitsky district. The fire was quickly extinguished there. Another fragment fell on the lawn. Four people - all adults - were injured in the Darnitsky district as a result of an enemy missile attack. Doctors assisted them at the accident site. Also, a fragment of a rocket was found on the territory of a warehouse store in Darnytskyi district. There was no fire and damage to the building, "Klitschko said.

According to the Air Forces of AFU, eight air targets that flew in the direction of the capital along a ballistic trajectory were destroyed.

