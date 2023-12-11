ENG
Air defense forces destroyed 18 "shaheds" and 8 ballistic missiles at night, - Air Defense Forces

On the night of December 11, 2023, the invaders attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" type drones from the occupied Crimea, and the launch areas were Chauda and Belbek. And in the morning - with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by  Air Forces of AFUCensor.NET informs

The launches of 18 shock UAVs' "Shahed-136/131" were recorded. They were destroyed by air defense in the area of responsibility of the air command "South." Most - in Mykolaiv region.

Around 4 am on December 11, 2023, Russian invaders hit Kyiv region with eight ballistic missiles. The strike was delivered from the northern direction, preliminarily from Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

"All eight targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the air command "Center," the report says.

