Former OPFL MP and traitor Illia Kyva was killed in Moscow region. It was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET 's sources in the SSU.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

For example, in the photo, Kyva's body is lying in the snow, with bloodstains near it. The exclusive video also shows the observation post where the traitor was waiting. Kyva often filmed his anti-Ukrainian videos near it.

According to the source, Kyva had been under surveillance for a long time, with details of his routes, movements, daily routine and habits being studied. At the same time, the traitorous ex-MP was heavily guarded, but this did not prevent the SSU from eliminating him in Moscow region.







As previously reported by Censor.NET, on 6 December, the body of Ukraine's traitor Illia Kyva was found on the territory of a hotel in Moscow region. He was eliminated as part of a special SSU operation.

Watch more: SSU Special Forces eliminate almost 500 Russian invaders in two weeks. VIDEO