Enemy could strike Kyiv with Iskander-M ballistic missiles or S-400 anti-aircraft missiles. Type is being specified, - Ihnat

It is not yet known exactly what type of missiles the enemy used during the night attack on Kyiv. It could be Iskander-M ballistic missiles, or S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

This was announced on the air of the national telethon "United News" by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"... The type is specified. This value is not particularly important when all targets are shot down. But for those specialists who are now documenting the next crimes of the Russian Federation, this is not easy to do, because missiles that are destroyed in the air explode and fly to pieces, which then burn. You can identify them better by the engines that are in those missiles. Therefore, we need to wait for conclusions. What kind of missiles were there: Iskander-M ballistic missiles, or S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, "the spokesman said.

Ihnat stressed that the air defense forces worked well, protecting a lot of people in Kyiv.

As reported, today, December 11, at about 4:00, the ruscists launched another missile strike on Kyiv, tentatively, of a ballistic type. According to the Air Force, air defense forces destroyed 8 ballistic missiles and 18 "shaheds" at night.