Germany will increase military aid to Ukraine from 4 billion euros to 8 billion next year

The doubling of aid to Ukraine was confirmed by German Minister of State for European Affairs of FRG Anna Luhrmann before the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

"The Federal Republic of Germany will double military support for Ukraine next year, increasing it from 4 billion euros to 8 billion," said the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Luhrmann noted that the current week is also crucial as partners want to initiate talks on Ukraine's EU membership. The position of Germany is very clear, Luhrmann emphasized, stating that "26 EU members are very united in wanting to start such negotiations," expressing hope that it will happen despite Hungary's position.

The diplomat assured overall that Germany continues to stand firmly on the side of Ukraine.

