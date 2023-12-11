Start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU may be postponed until March because of position of Hungary, - media

The start of official negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU may be postponed until March 2024, if Hungary does not give its consent at the EU summit in Brussels on December 14-15.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Euractiv.

It is noted that at the EU leaders summit on December 14-15, several issues related to Ukraine will be discussed. The first is the start of negotiations on EU accession and the provision of 50 billion euros of economic support to Ukraine, as well as an additional 20 billion euros for the needs of the Ukrainian army. Additionally, a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation is on the agenda.

The publication emphasizes that the provision of new financial aid from Europe is critically important against the backdrop of challenges in coordinating funding in the United States.

The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has already announced that he will block the issue of Ukraine. He demands from the EU a "strategic discussion" on supporting Kyiv.

Read more: Hungary blocks all issues concerning Ukraine at EU summit

According to EU diplomats, Orban supported the applications of Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina to join the EU. However, they will fail if Hungary imposes a veto on Ukraine.

Senior EU diplomats said in a commentary to the publication that if Hungary blocks support for Ukraine, the start of accession negotiations could be postponed until March.

"Those who expect Orban to compromise have described a possible compromise, postponing the start of negotiations with Ukraine until March under final conditions. Others are worried that this time the Hungarian leader may not be persuaded," the publication adds.

Read more: Orban’s allies to push in US to cut aid to Ukraine - Guardian