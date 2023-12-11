Elimination of Kiva confirms that enemies will be held accountable for their crimes. SSU: Society will learn all details of special operations after victory

The Security Service of Ukraine commented on the elimination of former traitor MP Ilya Kiva and said that the details of all special operations would be revealed to the public after Ukraine’s victory.

This is stated in a statement by the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

"Given the numerous requests from the media regarding the involvement of the SSU in the elimination of the criminal and traitor Ilya Kiva, we would like to inform you:

The Security Service of Ukraine conducts a lot of successful special operations, including those that bring deserved punishment to war criminals and enemies of Ukraine. And as the SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk noted earlier, death is the only prospect we can offer the occupiers and their accomplices," the statement said.

The SSU reminded that the head of the Service Vasyl Maliuk has repeatedly stressed that the enemies of Ukraine will be held accountable for their crimes: both before God and the Ukrainian people - by law and morality.

"The situation with the liquidation of Ilya Kiva only confirms these words. And society will learn all the details of the SSU's special operations after our inevitable Victory!" - the Security Service summed up.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on 6 December, the body of Ukraine's traitor Ilya Kiva was found on the territory of a hotel in the Moscow region. He was eliminated as part of a special SSU operation.

