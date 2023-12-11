Ukraine has overcome only quarter of marathon in fight against corruption, it is necessary to soberly perceive scope of tasks in issue of combating it, - EU representatives

Ukraine, as a candidate country for accession to the European Union, must be sober about the scope of anti-corruption tasks and work for the future. The EU is helping the state to build an anti-corruption structure "at the request of Ukrainian society".

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by representatives of the European Commission and the EU External Action Service at the Kyiv-Brussels teleconference "Fighting Corruption: Ukraine's Path to the EU", organised by the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI).

The EU noted that Ukraine has already established institutions to fight corruption, but is still at the beginning of this journey.

They emphasised that they are helping Ukraine build an anti-corruption structure "at the request of Ukrainian society", and the continuing demands show that the process is far from over.

"The EU accession process is like a marathon. Sometimes it may seem that the track is shorter, that it is a 10-kilometre run and the finish line is close. But no - it's 42 kilometres, and you have to think ahead," explained Asier Santillan Luzuriaga, Head of the Rule of Law Section at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, during the discussion.

"We are now somewhere in the first 10 kilometres of the marathon," he added.

At the same time, the European diplomat stressed that the preparatory work has been carried out by the Ukrainian side to a high standard, which allows for faster work in the future.

"If we continue with the sports analogy, you also need training to start a marathon. So, in recent years, a lot of your efforts have gone into 'training', i.e. preparations, you have created institutions," Luzuriaga said.

European Commission representative Wolfgang Nozar (DG NEAR), who joined the discussion via teleconference from Brussels, stressed that decisions and concrete actions remain with Kyiv.

"We can help with advice, but the real work is up to Ukraine," he added.