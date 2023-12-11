Protest of Polish carriers at first checkpoint was dispersed by Wojciech Sawa, head of Dorohusk Commune - Interia

The head of the Polish commune of Dorohusk, Wojciech Sawa, decided to disperse the carriers blocking the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. He does not want the residents of the commune to lose their jobs.

This was reported by the Interia portal, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"I can no longer allow the residents of the gmina to lose their jobs," said Wojciech Sawa, the voivode.

"The carriers are not fulfilling the agreements, they are not letting ADR (dangerous goods - Ed.) transport through, as agreed," he added.

After 13:00, the participants were officially informed that the protest was disbanded. The municipality gave two reasons: "great danger to property" and "blocking traffic".

Read more: Border crossing point "Yahodyn-Dorohusk" with Poland has been unblocked, and stable movement of trucks has been restored, according to Kubrakov.

The protesters were given 15 minutes to decide what they would do next.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine confirmed that the checkpoint had been unblocked.

"According to the information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 14:00 (Kyiv time) the protest of Polish carriers in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint ended. The border clearance and passage of freight vehicles in both directions is carried out in the usual mode," said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

As previously reported, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the government would continue to work to unblock the remaining checkpoints.