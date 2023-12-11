Zelensky to address senators in US, meet with House Speaker Johnson - Bloomberg
During his visit to the United States on 11-12 December, Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with representatives of Congress to discuss a package of additional funding for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.
On Tuesday, 12 December, Zelensky will deliver an address at a meeting of US senators, a representative of the upper house of Congress said.
In addition, Raj Shah, a spokesman for House Speaker Mike Johnson, confirmed that he would meet with the Ukrainian president.
According to Bloomberg, Zelensky also expects to meet with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington.
The IMF is one of the key donors of financial assistance to Ukraine and in March this year approved a $15.6 billion loan programme.
