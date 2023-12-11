"Army of drones" operators destroyed 441 occupiers and 186 units of enemy equipment in week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Between 4 and 11 December 2023, the Army of Drones operators destroyed 441 occupiers and 186 pieces of enemy equipment

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram from Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The military continues to successfully demilitarise the enemy in all frontline areas. In total, 36 tanks, 55 trucks, 55 armoured vehicles, 375 strongholds, and 440+ Russian personnel were hit by "birds"," the statement said.

The infographic also shows that 10 self-propelled artillery systems, 11 fuel depots and 2 air defence systems were destroyed.

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov noted that the units provided video confirmation of each hit.