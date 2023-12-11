Death of Zaluzhnyi’s assistant Chastiakov: Officer Timchenko was imposed measure of restraint in form of personal recognisance

The court imposed a preventive measure of personal commitment on Oleh Timchenko, an officer from the staff of the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, who gave grenades to Zaluzhnyi’s aide Hennadii Chastiakov, which later led to his death.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

"The appeal was considered on December 4. Based on the results of the consideration, a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognisance was imposed on the defendant," the statement said.

On November 9, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv did not impose a measure of restraint on Oleh Timchenko, an officer from the staff of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Special Prosecutor's Office said it would appeal the court's decision to refuse to impose a preventive measure.

