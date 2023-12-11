ENG
Several groups of UAVs moving from Crimea towards Odesa region - Air Force

Enemy UAVs are spotted in the direction of Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Telegram.

"Launches of several groups of "Shahed" from Crimea have been recorded! The direction of movement is to Odesa region (the course may change)," the message says.

The air force urged not to ignore the air raid alerts.

