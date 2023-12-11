Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place over last day, 36 enemy attacks repelled in Avdiivka direction

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 11.12.2023.

"The 656th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Over the last day, 73 combat engagements took place.

The enemy launched 10 rocket attacks and made 46 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Znob-Novhorodske, Popivka, Porokhon in the Sumy region; Okhrymivka, Vovchansk, Budarky, Pletenivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne and Vesele in the Donetsk region. About 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Markove, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Nyzhyk in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 36 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Sieverne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops. More than 10 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Stepove, Avdiivka, Karlivka and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Mariinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy made 12 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders. The occupants' positions came under artillery and mortar fire: Heorhiivka, Konstantinivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, Novomikhailovka, Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhya direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas north of Pryiutne and west of Novopokrovka in the Zaporizhzhya region. More than 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Antonivka, the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson came under enemy artillery fire.

Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire on the Russian invaders.

Over the course of the day, defence aviation carried out 2 strikes on areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Missile troops struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 1 control point and 1 artillery unit of the enemy," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.