ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16412 visitors online
News EconomicsWorld
14 490 61
blocking (249) State Border Patrol (623) border (642) Poland (813)

Truck traffic is blocked again at Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Poland - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO

News Censor.NET Economics World

Videos from the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, which was unblocked today, have begun to appear on social media.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, confirmed to LIGA.net that there is a vehicle on the Polish side that has made it impossible for trucks to move.

"We have information that a vehicle is actually in the direction of the Dorohusk checkpoint in Poland, which makes it impossible for trucks to move at the moment," Demchenko said.

Read more: Protest of Polish carriers at first checkpoint was dispersed by Wojciech Sawa, head of Dorohusk Commune - Interia

Social media claim that Polish protesters blocked the passage, and the road was blocked by a truck that allegedly broke down.

Read more: Border blockade: MEPs call on Duda and EU leadership to act

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 