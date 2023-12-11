Truck traffic is blocked again at Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Poland - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO

Videos from the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, which was unblocked today, have begun to appear on social media.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, confirmed to LIGA.net that there is a vehicle on the Polish side that has made it impossible for trucks to move.

"We have information that a vehicle is actually in the direction of the Dorohusk checkpoint in Poland, which makes it impossible for trucks to move at the moment," Demchenko said.

Social media claim that Polish protesters blocked the passage, and the road was blocked by a truck that allegedly broke down.

