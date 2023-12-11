During day, Russians fired 18 times from MLRS and mortars at Sumy region border. 70 explosions were recorded
On December 11, the Russians fired 18 times at the border and populated areas of the Sumy region. 70 explosions were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
In particular, it was shelled:
- Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (6 explosions) and mortars (9 explosions).
- Esman community: there was shelling with small arms and mortars (5 explosions).
- Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (3 explosions) was recorded.
- Druzhbivka community: 2 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.
- Velyka Pysarivka community: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and shelling from an automatic grenade launcher (16 explosions) were recorded.
- Krasnopillia community: 4 explosive devices of the VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation rounds) type were dropped from a UAV (4 explosions) and mortar shelling (10 explosions).
- Khotyn community: there was an artillery shelling (2 explosions).
- Yunakivka community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).
