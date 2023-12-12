Austin: U.S. and allies will help Ukraine build forces capable of repelling Russian aggression in coming years

The United States, together with its allies, will help Ukraine build an armed force capable of deterring Russia in the coming years.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Together with our allies and partners, we intend to help Ukraine consolidate and expand its military successes and build a future force capable of repelling Russian aggression in the years ahead," the Pentagon Chief said.

Austin added that the United States is determined to help Ukraine in its fight to protect its territory and citizens.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Dr. Martin Luther King once said: "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy." We are living in such times. And we all have to decide which side we are on. That is why we are determined to help Ukraine in its struggle to protect its territory and its citizens," the minister said.

Austin also said that the United States intends to deter Russia from further aggression, particularly against our NATO allies, and to show the world that America will not flinch in its defense of freedom.