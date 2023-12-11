Over 100 European deputies call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine - Reuters

More than a hundred leading European lawmakers have prepared a joint letter of appeal to U.S. congressmen urging them to unblock additional funding for Ukraine, which has become a subject of political controversy.

The open letter was signed by MPs from at least 17 EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Ireland. The initiator was French deputy from Emmanuel Macron's party, Benjamin Haddad, and the signatories include Michael Roth, chairman of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, and his Italian counterpart, Giulio Tremonti.

In it, European lawmakers agree with US concerns that Europe has not taken responsibility for its security for many years. They emphasize that the situation has changed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Moreover, military spending has increased across Europe. U.S. military assistance, however, is critical and urgent," the letter reads.

"Putin's victory will encourage our enemies around the world: they are watching and hoping we will get tired. Ukrainians are fighting so that we don't have to," the European lawmakers emphasized.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the US Senate has blocked the bill, which contained additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine, from being put to a vote. It is noted that the bill on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan did not receive enough votes during a procedural vote in the Senate of the US Congress.

A secret briefing where Democrats were supposed to convince Republicans to vote for military aid to Ukraine and Israel failed, turning into a hue and cry. Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was supposed to explain to senators why this draft law is important, canceled his speech at the last minute.

Just before the vote on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden addressed lawmakers, saying that by refusing to vote for the Ukraine package, Republicans were giving Putin a gift he could not have hoped for.