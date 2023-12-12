Assault group of 24th Brigade recaptured spoil heap within Horlivka and seized enemy positions, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The assault group of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo recaptured one of the spoil heaps in Horlivka, Donetsk region, and captured the enemy’s positions.

This was announced on Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET reports.

"Our heroes are the assault group of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo, the royal brigade. Despite difficult conditions, they recaptured one of the spoil heaps within Horlivka and captured the enemy's positions. Now our flag of Ukraine is flying over the spoil heap," noted the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

