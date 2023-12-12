Zelensky had conversation with UEFA President Ceferin: Exchanged views on current geopolitical and sports issues

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with the head of the European Football Union (UEFA), Oleksandr Cheferin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the UEFA website.

It is noted that the parties exchanged views on current geopolitical and sports issues. The conversation took place last weekend.

Čeferin expressed his unwavering support and "admiration for Ukraine and the courage of its people in these difficult times and expressed hope for a quick and peaceful solution that will bring stability and prosperity".

At the same time, Zelensky thanked UEFA for promoting peace, tolerance and justice through its tournaments, as well as for supporting Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion.

