Tusk to urge allies to support Ukraine at EU leaders’ summit

During his first participation in the European Council summit on 14-15 December in Brussels, the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will urge leaders of individual countries to protect and support Ukraine, which is fighting Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Tusk said this during a speech in the Sejm.

He pointed out that there is a dangerous trend in the world today: almost all political leaders in Europe and in the world, without exception, who renounce republican and European political values - democracy, the rule of law, freedom of speech, and who attack the foundations of Western civilisation, "by a strange coincidence, simultaneously have anti-Ukrainian views".

According to Tusk, only Europe and the West, united around Western values, "can help Ukraine win this war, because this war is being fought for these values".

Read more: Over 100 European deputies call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine - Reuters

"Therefore, Polish politics will have a very clear and decisive attitude towards countries and politicians who have turned away from these values and put Ukraine at risk of defeat," Tusk said.

He noted that on 14 December, he would be attending a European Council meeting in Brussels "with a reasonable hope that ways will be found, differently than it has been so far, to persuade the once traditional allies to take an unequivocal stance on freedom, republican values and the defence of Ukraine against Russian aggression."