Finland will open two checkpoints on order with Russia, - Prime Minister Orpo

Finland will open the Vaalima and Niirala border crossing points on the border with Russia. The government’s decision will be valid from 14 December to 14 January 2024.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, Censor.NET reports citing Yle.

According to Orpo, the decision was made unanimously.

At the same time, he reminded that the government could quickly re-impose the blockade if the problem with refugees resumes after the border is opened.

At the same time, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said that the government's decision would remain in force until 14 January 2024.

Border Guard Service spokesman Mikko Lehmus told reporters that the border crossing points were opened so that people living on both sides of the border could visit their relatives.

