If US fails to provide military aid to Ukraine, it will weaken - White House

If Ukraine no longer receives US aid, it will weaken its ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by The Guardian.

"Failure to increase funding for the Armed Forces' military campaign to repel Russian aggression will weaken Ukraine's ability to defend itself," he said.

Sullivan added that if US aid no longer flows, it will damage Ukraine's ability to hold territory.

