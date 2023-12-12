It was powerful meeting, - Senate Democratic Leader Schumer talks about his conversation with Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with US senators was very powerful. The head of state made it clear that his country needs military assistance.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing The New York Times and CNN.

"It was a very powerful meeting. President Zelensky made it so clear that he needs help, but if he gets it, he can win this war," Schumer told reporters following his talks with Zelensky.

Schumer added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's victory over Ukraine could be very dangerous for the United States.

According to the senator, Zelensky also stressed that Ukraine "needs help as soon as possible".

