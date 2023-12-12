Zelenskyy spoke in US Senate: He told about current security and economic situation in Ukraine and importance of maintaining US support
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the U.S. Senate about the current security and economic situation in Ukraine and the importance of maintaining U.S. support.
Zelensky wrote about this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"A friendly, frank meeting in the U.S. Senate, which is an important confirmation of support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence, freedom and democracy.
I told the senators about the current security and economic situation in Ukraine and the importance of maintaining vital American support. I also answered questions.
I thank Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for consolidating bipartisan support for our country and people," the statement said.
