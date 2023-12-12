1 873 4
Several groups of "Shahed" recorded in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, - Air Force of AFU
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Air alert is announced in several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian attack drones.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Groups of "Shahed" were recorded on the border of Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions - moving in the western direction. Also, a group of "Shahed" is moving in the direction of Odesa from the south.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...