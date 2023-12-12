ENG
Biden met with Zelenskyy and announced new $200 million aid package for Ukraine

On December 12, the United States allocated $200 million in aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine, with reference to a statement by US President Joe Biden.

Biden is in the Oval Office with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and says he has just signed an agreement to provide $200 million to Ukraine," the statement reads.

The New York Times reports that sitting next to Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, Biden opened their meeting by saying "we stand at a real turning point in history."

Biden added that Congress needs to pass additional funds to provide more assistance to Ukraine.

