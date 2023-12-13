Senate Republican Leader McConnell: It’s almost impossible to pass bill to help Ukraine before Christmas

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said it would be " almost impossible" to pass a bill to provide military aid to Ukraine before Christmas and called on President Biden to take a more active role in the negotiations, which he said have reached a deadlock.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"All I said is that it is 'almost impossible' (to pass a law on military aid for Ukraine - Ed.), even if we reach an agreement - to develop it, to pass it through the Senate, to pass it through the House of Representatives before Christmas," McConnell told reporters, adding that this does not mean it is not impossible.

In particular, he noted that "House Speaker Mike Johnson has told several people that the House is leaving town at the end of this week."

"This means that even if Senate negotiators reach a deal on border security, House lawmakers will not be able to consider it until January," the Senate Republican leader explained.

McConnell also believes that U.S. President Joseph Biden should take a more active part in discussions on the adoption of this law. "We all know he's the only one who can sign the bill," McConnell said of Biden. "Without him, the deal is impossible," he added.

According to The Hill, McConnell made his comments a few hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with senators in the Capitol to ask Congress to fund another military aid package for Ukraine.