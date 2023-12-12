Russians conducted one missile and three air strikes, carried out 38 attacks from MLRS over last day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the Russian occupiers’ strikes on the territory of Ukraine on December 12, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The enemy launched 1 missile and 3 air strikes, fired 38 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

