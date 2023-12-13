Missile strike on Kyiv: more than 50 injured, hospital and residential buildings are damaged (updated). PHOTO report

At about 3 a.m., the Russians launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Sirens sounded after the explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The КСMA (Kyiv City Military Administration) reported that according to preliminary data, the Russian Federation hit Kyiv with ballistic missiles. At about 03:00 a.m., the invaders launched missiles, most likely from the northeast. All the targets were destroyed by the means of air defense forces.

As it was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, a multi-story residential building in Dniprovskyi district of the capital has been damaged. Rescue teams evacuated 15 residents from the building, including four children and two non-ambulatory individuals. Additionally, vehicles in the courtyard of this building were on fire."

A private house was on fire in the Dniprovskyi district, and rocket debris fell in an open area in Desnianskyi district. A fire also occurred in a private house in Darnytskyi district of the capital," Klitschko noted.

In Dniprovskyi district, damage to the water supply network occurred due to the debris falling onto the roadway. Emergency crews are working on-site to promptly eliminate the damage.

Later, the mayor of Kyiv clarified that, according to preliminary information, the rocket fell on the territory of one of the city's hospitals. Windows were shattered in several buildings of the facility. One person was injured. The police have arrived at the scene and are inspecting the crater in the territory of a medical institution.

"In total, 45 people were injured in Dniprovskyi district as a result of an enemy attack. 18 of them were hospitalized, including 2 children. 27 received the help of doctors on the spot. In particular, three children," Klitschko added.

"As of 06:00 a.m., 51 people were injured, including 6 children. The oldest is 80 years old, the youngest is 5 years old.

Everybody was provided with medical assistance," the КCMA later said.















