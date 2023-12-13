At night air defense destroyed 10 "Shaheds" and 10 ballistic missiles - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles. Air defence destroyed all enemy targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"On the night of 13 December 2023, the occupiers attacked with Shahed drones from the area of Balaklava (occupied Crimea). The launches of 10 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs were recorded," the statement said.

The air defence forces, together with the air defence units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed all enemy drones.

"At exactly 03:00 a.m. on 13 December 2023, the enemy launched a missile attack on the capital of Ukraine. All ten targets flying in the direction of Kyiv on a ballistic trajectory were shot down by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force. The type of missiles can only be determined after the relevant services examine the wreckage," the Ukrainian Air Force of AFU added.

