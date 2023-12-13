AFU repelled enemy attacks in 6 directions during day, 95 combat clashes per day, - General Staff

Last day, Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed 51 attacks in the Avdiivka direction, and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries in the Bakhmut direction.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment and are entrenched in the achieved frontiers.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 51 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novokalyny, east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, south of Severne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 13 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarske direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas north of Priyutny, west of Verbovoy, and south of Robotyny of the Zaporizhia region. At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnipro, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.