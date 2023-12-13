Ukraine will become member of NATO, but first "we need to make sure it wins the war" - Biden

Ukraine will be able to join the Alliance after the consent of all allies and victory in the war.

This was stated by the president Joe Biden at a joint press conference following a closed-door meeting with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET informs with reference to hromadske.

"As we said in Vilnius: Ukraine will be a member of NATO when all allies agree and the conditions are met. Now we need to make sure that they win the war, "said the American president.

He assured that the goal of the United States is for Ukrainians to win, which will mean: "Ukraine is a sovereign, independent state that can afford to defend itself and deter further aggression." .

He said he was also proud of "how strong and united NATO has become."

Read more: US Congress should approve aid to Ukraine, not make Christmas gift to Putin: Biden

"Putin wanted the Finlandization of NATO when I met with him in Geneva immediately after his election, but he had got the NATO-ization of Finland," Biden said.