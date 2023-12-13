EU wants to speed up production of ammunition to help Ukraine, - President of European Council Michel

The European Union seeks to accelerate the production of ammunition to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

This was stated by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"European leaders are fully aware of the need to make it clear ... that we support Ukraine in the long term. The same goes for military equipment. We have decided to introduce what we call the European Peace Fund to encourage greater military support for Ukraine in coordination with our member states. There is a common political will to improve the instrument, to improve the mechanism based on the basis that we want to provide through the EU and bilateral aid more missiles, more ammunition," said Michel.

The President of the European Council admitted that in the past the EU underestimated the importance of investments in its defense capabilities. Their development is planned to be discussed at the leaders' summit scheduled for December 14-15.

"We are strongly in favor of expanding industrial cooperation to create a strong industrial base in the EU. This means that in the short term, we need to invest more. We need to expand more, have more European opportunities to help Ukraine, and have more tools in our hands to do more deterrence. This is the first point. But at the same time, we must work in the medium and long term on the development of these industrial bases," the top official emphasized.

At this week's summit, EU leaders also plan to consider giving Ukraine 20 billion euros over the next four years to finance its military needs.

