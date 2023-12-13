As result of falling rocket debris, power lines were damaged in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, and private houses are de-energized

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, 35 private houses remain without electricity due to damage to power lines by rocket fragments.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the KCMA.

As noted, specialists of DTEK "Kyiv power grids" are working on the restoration of the electricity supply.

The estimated power supply will be restored by 02:00 p.m.

Read more: As result of attack on Kyiv, children’s hospital in Dnipro district was damaged, it continues to receive patients, - Ministry of Health

Also remind, that on the night of December 13, the Russians hit Kyiv with S-400s and Iskanders. As a result of the attack, more than 50 people were injured, the hospital and residential buildings were damaged.