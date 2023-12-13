According to US intelligence, Russian Federation has lost 90% of army assembled before invasion in Ukraine, - Reuters

Russia lost 315,000 soldiers killed and wounded during the war in Ukraine. This is 90% of the army’s personnel that it had at the start of a full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to a source familiar with the intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Russia's losses in personnel and armored vehicles set back Russian military modernization by 18 years.

Reuters reports: a recently declassified US intelligence report states that the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 with the participation of 360,000 military personnel. 315 thousand of them, that is, about 87% of the total number, were killed or wounded.

Because of these losses, according to the interlocutor of the agency, Russia was forced to relax recruitment standards and call up convicts and elderly civilians for deployment in Ukraine.

"The scale of the losses has forced Russia to take extraordinary measures to maintain its combat capability. Russia has announced the partial mobilization of 300,000 troops at the end of 2022 and relaxed standards to allow the recruitment of convicts and elderly civilians," the assessment said.

The Russian army also left 1,300 units of armored vehicles on the battlefield. It is forced to strengthen these forces with T62 tanks produced in the 1970s.