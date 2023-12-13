Russians have not been able to occupy single Ukrainian village in year, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged to continue supporting Ukraine and not to waste time.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, the head of state stated this in an interview with Fox News.

"I believe that it was very difficult for us to do this, but the most important thing is to understand that Russia did not occupy any village, any Ukrainian village during this year," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has only one enemy - Putin.

"We have only one enemy: it's Putin, that's all. We really defend democracy, we really defend freedom," he added.

Zelenskyy said that it is very important to continue supporting Ukraine and not to waste time.

"I think it is very important not to waste time, and it is very important to support Ukraine. We have shown real success in the Black Sea: it was indeed a very difficult operation (against Russian troops. - Ed.), and we have now created a grain corridor. Russia has no influence in this grain corridor, and we destroyed most of the Russian fleet that was in our waters and near our temporarily occupied Crimea. It was very good. I believe that this is a huge result," the president concluded.

