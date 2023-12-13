As result of attack on Kyiv, children’s hospital in Dnipro district was damaged, it continues to receive patients, - Ministry of Health

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, a children’s hospital in the Dnipro district was damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Health.

"Fortunately, there were no victims. The hospital continues to receive patients. The evacuation of doctors and patients was not carried out," the message says.

In total, 53 patient appeals were recorded in Kyiv. 20 people were hospitalized, including 18 adults and 2 children. The data is being verified.

"Currently, the condition of almost all patients is satisfactory, several adults are in a medium serious condition. The injuries were mainly caused by broken glass, household items, and the impact of the shock wave," the Ministry of Health added.

Also remind, that on the night of December 13, the Russians hit Kyiv with S-400s and Iskanders. As a result of the attack, more than 50 victims were injured, the hospital and residential buildings were damaged.