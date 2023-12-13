At summit in Brussels, European Union should allow start of accession negotiations with Ukraine - a statement by the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Finland

At the European Council summit in Brussels, the leaders of the EU member states should approve financial and military support for Ukraine and allow the start of negotiations with Kyiv on its accession to the European Union.

This is stated in a joint column for Politico Prime Ministers of Estonia Kaja Kallas and Finland Petteri Orpo, reports Censor.NET.

"As we gather this week for the European Council, a strong demonstration of steadfast long-term support for Ukraine is paramount. The world is watching us, and at this critical moment our actions must reflect our words. This moment requires our unwavering commitment to match our promise "as long as it takes."

"Europe's response will send signals across the Atlantic to our friends in Ukraine as well as to Russia - a signal that we are ready for the long phase of the war and that we will not get tired first. Therefore, it is essential that the European Council confirms its current strong financial and military support and decides to start accession talks with Ukraine, thus underlining our strong commitment to its European future" - they stressed.

According to Callas and Orpo, the European Union should continue to help Ukraine defend itself.

"History will judge us by the actions we take now. The question is whether we will allow aggression to pay off, or maintain our course and ensure the victory of freedom," they added.