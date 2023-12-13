New package of US aid to Kyiv may be last if Congress does not decide to provide additional aid, - Blinken

Unless the U.S. Congress decides to provide additional aid to Ukraine, the announced aid package will be one of the last security assistance packages the U.S. can provide.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

"The United States and the coalition of more than 50 countries we have assembled continue to provide critical support to Ukrainian forces.

However, if Congress does not take steps to pass additional assistance, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we will be able to provide to Ukraine," Blinken said.

Also remind, today, December 13, it became known what was included in the new package of aid to Ukraine from the USA.