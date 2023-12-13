Russia began to launch "shaheds" in Ukraine from five different points in order to complicate work of air defense, - British intelligence

Russia began to launch "shaheds" on the territory of Ukraine for massive attacks from five different points in order to complicate the work of the Ukrainian air defense.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on December 12, the Russian Federation launched at least 15 UAVs of the Shahed type from the Balaklava region in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is a new point of launching drones near Sevastopol.

Before, Russia conducted launches from Cape Chauda in Crimea, Yeysk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, and Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

On December 5, the invaders announced that they had allegedly shot down 41 Ukrainian UAVs that attacked the Russian military infrastructure in the Crimea, in particular at Cape Chauda.

"Cape Chauda, on the southeast coast of Crimea, is a famous Shahed launch site that has been used by Russians since early September 2023. Balaklava is now the fifth confirmed launch point of Shahed, which is used in Russian operations against Ukraine, alongside points at Cape Chauda, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk," the intelligence said.

The British Ministry of Defense believes that the Russian Federation will disperse its UAV launch capabilities at several locations in order to complicate the work of the Ukrainian air defense.

"Russia is likely to use additional launch sites in response to Ukrainian attacks, forcing Ukraine to adapt to the new transit corridors of these systems," the intelligence added.

