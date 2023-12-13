Von der Leyen: "War is dragging on, we have to prove what it means to support Ukraine as long as necessary"

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on the European Union to support Ukraine "as much as necessary." The summit of EU leaders in Brussels should approve the allocation of 50 billion euros to Kyiv and the start of accession negotiations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"As the war drags on, we have to prove what it means to support Ukraine as long as necessary," Von der Leyen emphasized in the European Parliament before the summit of EU leaders, which will begin on December 14.

The European Commission proposed that this week's summit decide to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership as soon as it fulfills the four unfulfilled conditions set out earlier to realize Kyiv's hopes for the EU.

The EU representative in Brussels suggested that this could happen in March.

Von der Leyen said that the laws adopted by Ukraine last week, including on national minorities (the issue raised by Hungary - ed.), fulfill three of the tasks, which means that only one thing is missing: a new lobbying law designed to curb oligarchs .

