News
"Putin’s failure will not lead to automatic victory for Ukraine," - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasises that it is important to continue supporting Ukraine, as Putin’s defeat will not automatically lead to Ukraine’s victory.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Svoboda, she said this in an address to the European Parliament.

She noted that Finland has become a NATO member, and Sweden will soon join the Alliance.

"Ukraine is on its way to EU membership. The Kremlin has removed itself from the Western economy and innovation systems and has become dependent on China. Thus, Putin is not only failing to achieve his strategic goals but is also inflicting serious costs on his country.

But we all know that Putin's failure will not lead to an automatic victory for Ukraine. As the war drags on, we must demonstrate what it means to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

According to von der Leyen, Ukraine is fighting not only against the occupiers but also for Europe.

