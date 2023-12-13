Michel on negotiations with Ukraine regarding EU accession: "I am working on plan A, not on other plans"

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that he is doing everything to make the EU summit a success.

He stated this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the process of EU enlargement is complex and it is "a road with several steps".

"It is all the more important, in my opinion, to take an additional step in the direction of enlargement. It is also important to take into account the very significant reforms introduced by Ukraine and some other candidate countries," the President of the European Council emphasized.

Answering a question about how long Ukraine can remain in the waiting room if the summit on December 14-15 does not open negotiations on accession to the EU, Michel noted that he is still working on plan "A", despite Hungary's categorical position.

"I don't want to talk about the possible failure of this summit, because I want to do everything to make it a success. I do not underestimate the challenges and difficulties, and they are visible to everyone because this is a public, democratic debate. Everyone sees what is being said and what positions are expressed by different countries. I think it should be possible to take an additional step. And I am working on plan A, not on other plans," concluded the president of the European Council.

