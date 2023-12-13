National roaming for "Kyivstar" subscribers is temporarily blocked at request of SSU, - State Special Communications

The National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks temporarily blocked the national roaming service for "Kyivstar" subscribers at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (State Special Communications).

The message reminds that on December 12, a powerful cyber attack was carried out on the information systems of PJSC Kyivstar. Its result was the blocking of the main services of the company's technological network, which led to interruptions in the provision of services to users.

"Specialists of the Government Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Communications, together with colleagues from the SBU and representatives of the telecom operator, are working on the investigation of the cyber incident.

To avoid overloading the networks of other operators, at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks issued an order to temporarily block the national roaming service for Kyivstar subscribers," the message reads.

Read more: Failure in Kyivstar: Subscribers cannot switch to another operator via national roaming

It is also recalled that responsibility for the cyber attack was taken by one of the Russian groups, whose activities are associated with the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (formerly GRU). This once again confirms Russia's use of cyberspace as one of the domains of the war against Ukraine.

The National Coordination Center for Cyber Security at the National Security Council called on citizens to remain calm and use Wi-Fi networks as much as possible, and public institutions to make their own Wi-Fi networks available to all users.

Read more: "Kyivstar" plans to start restoring some services in afternoon, - company president Komarov

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that today the launch of mobile communication and Internet from the Kyivstar company will begin.

Also remind, on the morning of December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of the operator of the mobile phone "Kyivstar".

"Kyivstar" announced a powerful hacker attack.

The SSU is investigating a cyber attack. The version about the involvement of the special services of the Russian Federation is being considered.